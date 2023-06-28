Purdue Soccer releases 2023 schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Soccer released its 2023 soccer schedule. Below are all the dates where you can see the Boilermakers in action.
SCHEDULE:
Exhibition Games:
Aug. 9 vs Indiana State at 2:00 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs Bowling Green at 2:00 p.m.
Home Games:
Aug. 17 vs UCF at 7:00 p.m. *Start of Season and Boiler Gold Rush*
Aug. 20 vs Iona at 1:00 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs Valparaiso at 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs Wake Forest at 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs TCU at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs Western Kentucky at 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs Northwestern at 1:00 *Senior Day*
Sept. 28 vs Iowa at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs Indiana at 1:00 p.m. *Golden Boot Game*
Oct. 12 vs Penn State at 7:00 p.m. *Hammer Down Cancer*
Oct. 22 vs Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. *End of Season*
Away Games:
Aug. 31 @ USC at 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 @ Colorado at 2:00 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Maryland at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Rutgers TBA
Oct. 1 @ Wisconsin TBA
Oct. 15 @ Illinois TBA
Oct. 19 @ Nebraska at 8:00 p.m.