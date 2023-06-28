 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until 1 AM EDT Friday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Purdue Soccer releases 2023 schedule

  • 0
Purdue Soccer Goalies Practice

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Soccer released its 2023 soccer schedule. Below are all the dates where you can see the Boilermakers in action.

SCHEDULE: 

Exhibition Games:

Aug. 9 vs Indiana State at 2:00 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs Bowling Green at 2:00 p.m.

Home Games:

Aug. 17 vs UCF at 7:00 p.m. *Start of Season and Boiler Gold Rush*

Aug. 20 vs Iona at 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 24 vs Valparaiso at 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs Wake Forest at 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs TCU at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs Western Kentucky at 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs Northwestern at 1:00 *Senior Day*

Sept. 28 vs Iowa at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs Indiana at 1:00 p.m. *Golden Boot Game*

Oct. 12 vs Penn State at 7:00 p.m. *Hammer Down Cancer*

Oct. 22 vs Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. *End of Season*

Away Games:

Aug. 31 @ USC at 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 3 @ Colorado at 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Maryland at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Rutgers TBA

Oct. 1 @ Wisconsin TBA

Oct. 15 @ Illinois TBA

Oct. 19 @ Nebraska at 8:00 p.m.

