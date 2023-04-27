Purdue QB Brady Allen, others enter transfer portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue football is officially done with spring training, which means there's a lot of movement in the transfer portal.
Quarterback Brady Allen is entering the transfer portal for the second time this semester. He's joined by offensive lineman Eric Miller and defensive back Jah'vohn Grigsby.
Purdue is also adding players through the portal.
Wide receiver Jahmal Edrine from FAU, long Snapper Daniel Hawthorne from Mizzou, and Jeffery M'Ba from Auburn are finding their new home at Purdue.