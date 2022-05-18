Purdue Men's Golf rallies back but ends up falling short

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Purdue men's golf team posted the day's fourth-best round and moved up four spots in the standings, but its rally toward a possible National Championships berth fell short at the PGA National Resort's Champion Course.
Purdue shot a 3-under par 285 to finish the event at 26-over par 890 (305-299-285) to place seventh, 12 shots behind the final qualifier, the College of Charleston. Vanderbilt won the Regional at 20-under par 844 and was followed by Florida State (-8), Florida (-2), South Florida (+12) and College of Charleston (+14). Little Rock was sixth at 25-over par 889.
"We had a lot of fight today and it shows who these guys are. These guys are fighters and we fought hard today," said head coach Rob Bradley. "This was a really tough draw for us with three Florida teams and we needed to play better than we did this week. I thought we did a good job preparing, but it's just a tough place to play for Northern teams. We just got off to a rough start on Monday and dug too deep of a hole. But we showed a lot of heart today and I am proud of them for that. We just need to keep getting better."
The story of the day was senior Joe Weiler, playing in his final event before turning pro. Playing the difficult back nine first, Weiler went out in 32 and finished with a 4-under par 68, his eighth round in the 60s this season. He finished tied for 15th at 2-over par 218 (75-75-68).
Weiler ends his career with a 73.04 stroke average, good for fourth on the career chart.
"Joe's a great player and is turning pro after this event. I think he has a lot of potential as a pro and he's improved significantly every year here at Purdue. He will continue to get better. He's a great kid with an engineering degree at Purdue. He does everything well and I'm proud of the person and the golfer he has become," Bradley said.
Senior Cole Bradley also ended his career on Wednesday, finishing with a 1-over par 73 and a three-day total of 11-over par 227 (79-75-73). Bradley played in 149 career rounds, the second most in school history.
"It was a dream come true to coach my son. It was awesome. Obviously, when coaching your son your relationship is a little different. I get on him and he gets on me, but I couldn't ask for any more and a better experience. Getting to do that for five years is something I will cherish for a long time," Bradley said.
Sophomore Herman Sekne put the finishing touches on a sensational season, placing tied for 28th at 7-over par 223 (76-74-73). Sekne finished the season with a 71.17 stroke average, good for second in school history. He had nine rounds in the 60s and 17 rounds of even-par or better, winning twice during the fall season.
Andrew Farraye finished 38th at 9-over par 225 (78-75-72), while Peyton Snoeberger played in Wednesday's final round, shooting a 79.