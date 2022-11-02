Purdue Men's Basketball blows Truman State out of the water 102-57 in exhibition match

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Zach Edey scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures as Purdue rolled past Truman State in its lone exhibition game, 102-57, at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers trailed early 14-9, but outscored Truman State 93-43 over the final 36 minutes. Purdue led 50-28 at halftime.
Purdue shot 55.6 percent from the field but went just 10-of-29 from long distance. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Bulldogs 49-20 and had 25 second-chance points to the Bulldogs' five. Truman State had no points off turnovers.
Purdue will host Milwaukee in the season opener next Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. ET, in Mackey Arena.
- Purdue improved to 28-0 under Matt Painter in exhibition games with a 102-57 win over Truman State in front of a sold-out crowd of 14,876 at Mackey Arena. The win was Purdue's 33rd straight in an exhibition game.
- Purdue has won the 28 games by an average of 26.3 points per game.
- The 45-point victory was the largest margin in an exhibition game since Nov. 8, 2015, vs. Northwestern Ohio (92-43; 49 points).
- Purdue's 102 points were the most in an exhibition game since Nov. 3, 2012, a 109-68 victory over Newberry, a span of 13 games. It marked just the second 100-point game in an exhibition game under Painter.
- The Boilermakers averaged 1.55 points per possession, including 1.58 in the second half.
- Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith became the first pair of true freshmen to start an exhibition game since Robbie Hummel, E'Twaun Moore and JaJuan Johnson in 2007-08.
- Purdue recorded 28 assists against just four turnovers. The Boilermakers had 28 assists on 40 made field goals. Purdue had six players with at least three assists, led by Fletcher Loyer's six.
- The four turnovers were the fewest in an exhibition game under Painter.
- Purdue's bench scored 62 of the team's 102 points. The group went 25-of-40 (.625) from the field and had just one turnover, coming on a defensive rebound that was lost out-of-bounds.
- Truman State started the game 5-of-7 from the field, but finished 14-of-45 (.311). Purdue trailed 14-9 just four minutes into the game.
- The Boilermakers were 30-of-43 (.698) from inside the 3-point line.
- Zach Edey had 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 16 minutes. He went 8-of-9 from the field.
- Trey Kaufman-Renn had 15 points and six rebounds and was 6-of-7 from the field.
- Brandon Newman had 13 points and five rebounds and was 5-of-9 from the field.
- David Jenkins Jr., had 12 points, five assists (zero turnovers), two rebounds and two steals. He was 3-of-4 from long range.
- Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and six rebounds and led the team with a +30 plus-minus ratio.