Purdue Goes Into Big 10 Tournament As Number One Seed

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Purdue Men’s Basketball will head into the Big 10 Tournament in Chicago as the number one seed.
The Boilermakers celebrated their Big 10 Champion title following the 76-71 win to Illinois in Mackey Arena.
The Big 10 Champ title comes with more than just some hardware. Purdue also received the number one seed for the Big 10 Tournament.
What does having the number one seed mean? Well, the Boilermakers have a round bye all the way to the quarterfinals on Friday, March 10th.
The winner of game three between Rutgers and Michigan on Thursday, March 9th will then face off against Purdue in game seven.
Though we do not know who Purdue will face on March 10th, we do know that tip off will be at Noon EST and will be played on the Big 10 Network.
The Big 10 Tournament will start its round one games Wednesday March 8th. The tournament kicks off with Ohio State versus Michigan at 6:30 PM EST.