Purdue Baseball back in action tomorrow against Rutgers

OMAHA, Neb. – (PURDUE SPORTS) -TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
QUARTERFINAL
Purdue (29-19, 9-12 B1G) vs. Rutgers (41-14, 17-7 B1G)
Thursday, May 26 at 40 Minutes After Game 1 / Big Ten Network
SECOND ROUND
Purdue vs. Iowa (33-17, 17-7) or Penn State (25-27, 11-13 B1G)
Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. ET
Charles Schwab Field / Omaha, Nebraska
Double Elimination Tournament
PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS
Wednesday: Wyatt Wendell (R-Jr, RHP) vs. RU's Jared Kollar (Grad, RHP)
SERIES HISTORY VS. RUTGERS
All-Time: Rutgers leads 9-8
All-Time at Big Ten Tournament: First Meeting
Last Meetings: Rutgers won 2 of 3 (March 2021 in West Lafayette)
Last Neutral-Site Meeting: Rutgers 6, Purdue 5 (February 2010 in Clearwater, Fla.)
First Meeting: Purdue 15, Rutgers 9 (March 1999 in Boca Raton, Fla.)
May 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET Update: After Wednesday's schedule was rained out at the Big Ten Tournament, the conference opted to keep the original bracket and format in place. All games scheduled for Wednesday will be played Thursday at approximately the same times. Games will begin 40 minutes after conclusion of the preceding game. The Rutgers-Purdue game is projected to begin between 2-3 p.m. ET on Thursday. One minor change brought on by Wednesday's rain outs includes the winner's and loser's bracket games for Purdue's half of the bracket both being in the early session Friday. Therefore, the Boilermakers will play Friday at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. ET.
Purdue baseball is back in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since playing for the title in 2018 and opens the eight-team, double-elimination event vs. the only first-time qualifier in the field this season, taking on Rutgers on Thursday afternoon.
First pitch at the renamed Charles Schwab Field Omaha is set for approximately 2 p.m. ET as the second of four quarterfinal games Thursday. Iowa and Penn State are also in the same half of the bracket. The event continues through Sunday's 2 p.m. championship game.
All four matchups in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament are first-time meetings this season. The Boilermakers are the only team in the field to play at least six of the other seven tournament qualifiers, Rutgers being the lone exception.
Purdue is 11-0 in neutral-site games, sweeping its first three series of the season as part of its program-record 15-0 start. Rutgers is 22-9 away from home this year but has yet to play a neutral-site game.
The Boilermakers reached the championship game in three of their last seven Big Ten Tournament appearances – 2008, 2012 and 2018. They're the No. 7 seed for the first time since the tournament expanded to eight teams in 2015. Ohio State won the tournament as the seven seed the last time the event was held in 2019. Northwestern also reached the championship game as the No. 7 seed in 2017. Since the tournament expanded to eight teams, the 2018 edition featuring Minnesota and Purdue in the final marked the only time the top two seeds have squared off on championship Sunday.
Tyler Powers is the only active Boilermaker to play in the Big Ten Tournament. He started all four games at second base in 2018 and finished the tournament 5-for-12 with three walks, five runs scored and just one strikeout. Curtis Washington Jr. (SEC Tournament at Arkansas) and Sam Franco (MAAC Tournament at Manhattan) have also started games at NCAA DI conference tournaments. Franco and Rutgers catcher Nick Cimillo were teammates at Manhattan from 2019 to 2021. Washington was a freshman at Arkansas when the Razorbacks qualified for the 2019 College World Series. Washington was on the travel roster but did not play in either of UA's games in Omaha.
Wyatt Wendell is set to join Tanner Andrews (2017, 2018), Joe Haase (2012), Matt Morgan (2011) and Matt Bischoff (2008, 2009) as recent Boilermakers to start on the mound in both a season opener and Purdue's opening game at the Big Ten Tournament. If Troy Wansing starts this week, he'll be the first true freshman to start a Big Ten Tournament game on the mound for Purdue since Kyle Cook in 2008. Andrew Bohm started the title game in 2018 as a redshirt freshman.
SERIES HISTORY AT BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
vs. the 2022 Field
• Maryland – Maryland leads 1-0 (Last: 2017)
• Rutgers – First Meeting
• Iowa – Iowa leads 2-1 (Last: 2010)
• Illinois – Tied 3-3 (Last: 2018)
• Michigan – Michigan leads 3-2 (Last: 2018)
• Penn State – Purdue leads 2-0 (Last: 2011)
• Indiana – Purdue leads 4-2 (Last: 2012)