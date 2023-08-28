North White football head coach receives state-wide recognition for performance against Frontier

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Friday Night Lights came and went once again. Just like last week, we have another local coach garnering statewide recognition for his performance last week.
The North White Vikings leader, Kirk Quasebarth, has been chosen as this week's Region IV Colts Coach of the Week.
This honor comes after North White defeated Frontier 44-14.
Last season, the Vikings lost a close one to the Falcons, and they were looking for a revenge win this year. Safe to say North White got that, and then some.
Right now the Vikings are currently undefeated heading into week three.
This Friday, North White looks to remain that way as they take on Winamac.