Meet the Fly Boy: Brody Williams

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Brody Williams is an Eddyville, Kentucky native and attends Kent State University.

What’s it been like spending your summer in Lafayette so far?

“So far, it’s been really fun getting to know the guys. I got here a little late, but getting to know the guys has been awesome. We’ve had a lot of time to get to know each other, being at the field every day, but I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a really small world. So some of the guys that played here have played with teammates at school or I know guys that I’ve played with in the past that play with them. So you get to know people pretty quickly as you make connections for you off the field.”

Do you guys have any favorite things to do off of the baseball fields when you guys don’t have games or practices?

“Yeah, I mean, we go to lift every morning, so a lot of us get together to do that. Mafia on the bus has been pretty good so far.” 

What are some things you personally like to do outside of baseball?

“Fishing has been what I’ve done up here, so a few of the guys have gotten together. We’ve gone fishing a few times.”

Have you guys caught anything? 

“Yeah, we caught a few.” 

Playing baseball here for the Lafayette Aviators this summer. What do you kind of want to get out of this experience?

“Yeah, definitely relationships, getting to know all the coaches and guys. But for me personally, I just want to make sure I get better every day, do something everyday to improve my game and get better.”

