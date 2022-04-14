 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near
Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of low agricultural land begins
in western part of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Logansport comes back to defeat McCutcheon

  • 0
baseball generic.jpg

Baseball on the Pitchers Mound

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Logansport Berries baseball team used a 10 run fifth inning to comeback and defeat the McCutcheon Mavericks 12-9 on April 14. Logansport's record improves to 3-3 while the Mavs fall to 2-5.

SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA:

Baseball

West Lafayette - 8

Harrison - 11

Kokomo - 5

Jeff - 6

Attica - 1

Covington - 17

Softball

Logansport - 13

Jeff - 2

Harrison - 12

Northwestern - 2

Rensselaer Central - 1

Benton Central - 17

Pioneer - 6

Delphi Community - 2

Indiana School for the Deaf - 0

Faith Christian - 15

