Logansport comes back to defeat McCutcheon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Logansport Berries baseball team used a 10 run fifth inning to comeback and defeat the McCutcheon Mavericks 12-9 on April 14. Logansport's record improves to 3-3 while the Mavs fall to 2-5.
SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA:
Baseball
West Lafayette - 8
Harrison - 11
Kokomo - 5
Jeff - 6
Attica - 1
Covington - 17
Softball
Logansport - 13
Jeff - 2
Harrison - 12
Northwestern - 2
Rensselaer Central - 1
Benton Central - 17
Pioneer - 6
Delphi Community - 2
Indiana School for the Deaf - 0
Faith Christian - 15