Local Wrestling Camp teaches techniques and life lessons

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Summertime for athletes doesn't always mean there's a lot of downtime. Over in Rossville, one coach is making sure athletes of all ages stay in shape by putting on a very special camp.
This week many Boys and Girls got to participate in the second annual Level Up Wrestling Camp.
Head Coach Thomas Lynch put this camp on to give kids something to do this summer while getting a chance to learn from the best of the best.
Lynch enlisted the help of 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Champion Silas Allred, 2023 D1 All-American Jesse Mendez, Former Head Wrestling Coach of Purdue Scott Hinkel, and Junior World silver medalist Lucas Davison.
Davison, Allred, and Mendez are all wrestling for Big Ten schools.
Lynch told Sports 18 that not only are the kids learning how to become better athletes from the clinicians, but they're learning to become better people as well.
Lynch said, “To be a top athlete, or the top at any profession, you've got to be dialed in in all areas of life. So, every single clinician has talked about the importance of academics…. and surrounding yourself with the right people. So it's not just learning technique and how to be a good wrestler. We're really trying to help these kids prepare for the next step in life”