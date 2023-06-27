 Skip to main content
Local athlete goes abroad to improve his skills

Kelton Saylor

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — College summer ball is in full swing right now across the country, and abroad. A former Rossville Hornet has taken his talents to Canada where he’s continuing to get better one game at a time.

Kelton Saylor graduated from Rossville in 2019 and was a part of the 2017 state runner-up team. After graduation, he then took his talents to Kentucky State University.

So far with the Thorobreds, Saylor has gotten a chance to go to the HBCU World Series, where his team finished as the 2022 runner-up. 

Heading into this past season, Saylor was ready to get that championship back. However, things didn’t go as planned, and he felt his play slipped a bit.

So, in order to make sure he, and his team, get back on track Saylor decided to head to Canada to play summer ball. 

Right now Saylor is playing in the Western Canadian Baseball League. This is a league that has widespread talent across all teams.

Saylor said, “My mindset coming up here was to you know refocus, and focus on the little things, get that situated and, really just come back the best version of myself for my team. So, we can accomplish everything we want to.”

It seems that his plan is working out so far. 

Saylor has played in 13 games so far with the Swift Current 57s, and in those games, he's managed to record six hits, six RBI, and a fielding percentage of 1000%.

 

