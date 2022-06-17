LCC Knights heading to state finals

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The LCC Knights baseball team is heading to the state finals this year.
This will be the fourth time this year that Central Catholic will be sending a team to the state finals.
The team takes on Tecumseh in the Class 1A battle that will take place Saturday afternoon. This will be the 10th time that the program has gone to state.
The last time LCC won a state championship in baseball was in 2013.
The Knights are coming off a spectacular season so far having a 26-6 record overall, and a 1st place finish in the Hoosier Conference.
Head Coach Tim Bordenet said he's extremely proud of his team for getting to state, and he added that this will be a great experience for the kids, and everyone involved.
"I'm just looking to have an opportunity for these guys to fulfill their potential and their goals that they set out for the year," Bordenet said. "Our kids have been really motivated all year, and I'm just happy for them to be able to have the opportunity to play for a championship tomorrow."