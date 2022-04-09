Late Takeaway Gives Defense Win in Spring Game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE ATHLETICS) –
The Purdue football team concluded its spring practice campaign with the annual spring game at Ross-Ade Stadium, the first since 2019. Using a modified scoring system, the defense came away with a 45-42 win in front of the Boilermaker faithful.
Purdue's quarterbacks combined to go 20-of-44 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Aidan O'Connell saw limited action, while Austin Burton was 5-of-13 for 52 yards with a scoring toss.
Michael Alaimo connected on five of his 11 attempts for 60 yards and a score. The redshirt sophomore added the only touchdown run of the game. Seven different Boilermakers completed a pass on Saturday.
The defense built an early lead during the first half, as the offense opened each drive at the 30-yard line. Using the modified scoring system, the defense held the offense off the scoreboard on its first nine drives to take a 28-0 lead at the break.
As the two sides worked on redzone possessions to start the third quarter, the offense struck paydirt on back-to-back drives with a Burton seven-yard toss to Collin Sullivan, followed by a Preston Terrell 30-yard pass to Ben Buechel on a gadget play to cut the gap to 31-14.
Joe Anderson took advantage of a fumble on the next series to sprint 70 yards for the defensive score to make it 38-14.
2021 Indiana Mr. Football Brady Allen got the offense back in the endzone on a 22-yard strike to Zion Steptoe, before Alaimo found Tyrone Tracy a drive later for 30 yards and a score. The offense pulled within 10 at 38-28.
Heading into the fourth quarter with drives starting at the offense's 35-yard line, Burton and Alaimo teamed up to march the offense down the field on a 15-play drive, capped by an Alaimo score. Running back Caleb Lahey then scored on the next possession on a 20-yard run to give the offense its first lead of the day at 42-40.
On the second-to-last drive, defensive back Ryan Brandt stripped quarterback Andrew Hobson on a quarterback keeper, and Antonio Stevens jumped on the loose ball for five points to give the defense the win.
Zion Steptoe tallied a team-high five receptions for 52 yards and a score. Tracy finished with a game-high 60 yards receiving. Eleven different Boilermakers recorded a reception.
On the ground, King Doerue ran for 10 yards on four carries, Sampson James carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and Tracy added 14 yards from five touches. Lahey led the way with 13 carries, 61 yards and a score.
Khordae Sydnor recorded a pair of sacks, while Anderson, Ben Furtney and Yanni Karlaftis each added one. Antonio Stevens came up with an interception and fumble recovery for the defense.