Kurt Schlicher named Region 4 Colts Coach of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We have yet another local coach being recognized by the Colts for his outstanding performance during week three of the high school football season.
Clinton Prairie's head coach Kurt Schlicher has been named IFCA Region IV Colts Coach of the Week.
Schlicher led the Gophers to a 48-6 win over rival Clinton Central this past Friday.
That win not only marked the third win of the season, but it also helped the team keep the coveted Corn Bowl Trophy.
The Gophers look to continue their dominant season this week as they take on Tri-Central this Friday at home.