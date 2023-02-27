 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong Wind Gusts Up To 40 MPH Possible Through Midnight...

Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible through midnight. These
winds will gradually diminish from southwest to northeast after
midnight as the pressure gradient relaxes.

ISHAA Boys Basketball Sectional Play Begins Tuesday February 28th, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

A ton of our area schools are in action Tuesday for the first round of sectional play.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – ISHAA boys basketball sectional play kicks off Tuesday, February 28th. Here is a look at which of our area schools will be playing:

In Class 4A at the Kokomo sectional:

Harrison vs. Lafayette Jefferson at 6:00 p.m.

Logansport vs. Marion at 7:30 p.m.

 

In Class 3A at the Frankfort Sectional:

West Lafayette vs. Western at 6:00 p.m.

 

In Class 2A at the Delphi Sectional:

Clinton Prairie vs. Lafayette Central Catholic at 6:00 p.m.

Seeger vs. Carroll at 7:30 p.m.

 

In Class 1A at the Fountain Central Sectional:

Attica vs. Fountain Central at 6:00 p.m. 

Clinton Central vs. Faith Christian at 7:30 p.m.

 

