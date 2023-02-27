ISHAA Boys Basketball Sectional Play Begins Tuesday February 28th, 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – ISHAA boys basketball sectional play kicks off Tuesday, February 28th. Here is a look at which of our area schools will be playing:
In Class 4A at the Kokomo sectional:
Harrison vs. Lafayette Jefferson at 6:00 p.m.
Logansport vs. Marion at 7:30 p.m.
In Class 3A at the Frankfort Sectional:
West Lafayette vs. Western at 6:00 p.m.
In Class 2A at the Delphi Sectional:
Clinton Prairie vs. Lafayette Central Catholic at 6:00 p.m.
Seeger vs. Carroll at 7:30 p.m.
In Class 1A at the Fountain Central Sectional:
Attica vs. Fountain Central at 6:00 p.m.
Clinton Central vs. Faith Christian at 7:30 p.m.