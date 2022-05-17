High school girls track competed in sectionals

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Girls Track sectionals took place around the state tonight. Our greater Lafayette teams were competing in five different sectionals. More than three thousand athletes and over 380 schools competed to try and move on to regionals.
In Sectional 60 Harrison, we saw a lot of school records being broken tonight.
Ainsley Martin of Central Catholic broke the school pole vault record by clearing eight feet.
Another school record broke comes from Alexis Troxel in the long jump. Troxel jumped 17'7, and just beat her original PR by a foot.
Looking over at Faith Christian, Alli Holder set a new school record in the high jump. Holder jumped 5'4 in sectionals and that's a new PR for her as well.
Harrison defended their sectional title and won the overall sectional.
McCutcheon placed in second scoring 119.5, and West Lafayette finished third scoring 116.
Meet results are posted below.
OTHER RESULTS FROM SECTIONALS: