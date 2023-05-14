 Skip to main content
Harrison Wins Boys Volleyball Sectional Championship

The Raiders are the 2023 Boys volleyball Sectional Champions.

Harrison defeated Crawfordsville in three sets to advance to the championship, including one set that Harrison won 25-0.

McCutcheon defeated Lafayette Jeff three sets to one to advance.

The championship game between Harrison and McCutcheon was a historic match, with both teams in their inaugural seasons.

Harrison won the first and second sets, but the Mavs bounced back winning the third set.

The fourth set was a close battle, but Harrison came away with it, winning 25-23.

The Raiders won four sets to one to claim the sectional title.

