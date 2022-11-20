Friday Night Frenzy show and bonus video for Nov 18 Nov 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday Night Frenzy Highlights from area high school games for Friday, November 18 , 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From WLFI News 18 News Vote for this week's "Game of the Week" February 14 Updated Feb 16, 2022 News Camp Frenzy: Benton Central Bison relying on veteran players to lead team to victory Updated Aug 8, 2022 News Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area Oct 14, 2022 Frenzy Camp Frenzy: Benton Central's new head coach Standifer rallies team together Updated Jan 12, 2022 Frenzy Friday Night Frenzy scores for September 17 Updated Jan 12, 2022 Frenzy Camp Frenzy: Carroll welcomes Blake Betzner as head coach Updated Jan 12, 2022 Recommended for you