Drew Brees returns to Purdue Football as Interim Assistant Coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue’s Football Program has had a whirlwind of a week.
From losing former head coach Jeff Brohm just last week to quickly hiring new head coach Ryan Walters, Athletic Director Mike Bobinski has been a very busy man.
Walters isn’t the only new hire Bobinski has brought to the program. Purdue and NFL legend Drew Brees will work as the Boilermakers’ interim assistant coach for the Citrus Bowl against LSU.
The temporary hire comes just in time as quarterback Aidan O’Connell shared on Social Media that he will be opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.
Now, Austin Burtron will fill the shoes of the former starting quarterback and have the chance to learn from a Super Bowl champion QB.
Brees told Purdue Athletics that he is “extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl”. He also says he “see[s] it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. [he] had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and loves the energy, passion and detail he will bring to [their] program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"
Brees will work as assistant to Brian Brohm to end the Boilermakers’ 2022-23 football season. Purdue will take on LSU in Orland at the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd.