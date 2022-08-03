Camp Frenzy: Rensselaer Central heads into 125th season as a program looking to reach new heights

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Rensselaer Bombers are going into their 125th season as a program.
Head Coach Chris Meeks Says this year's team is "young but experienced."
While this season's squad isn't stacked with Juniors and Seniors, Coach Meeks saw the young talent as a positive.
The Bombers have used summer practices as a way to mesh as a team, and work out some weaknesses from last season. Coach said they are focused on better defending the pass and being more aggressive on the ball.
He also noted that with a young group, this is something that just comes with time. Coach also talked about some of their strengths going into this season.
Coach Chris Meeks said, “We really like our offensive and defensive lines. We have a lot of experience there. We have size, and strength. So we need them to be very good for us. and then offensively we felt like we did a pretty good job with young kids, controlling the ball, mixing some play-action passes in but we want to get a little more explosive in you know, offensive game.”