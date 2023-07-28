 Skip to main content
Camp Frenzy: Carroll High school

Camp Frenzy: Carroll High school

The Carroll Cougars preparing for the upcoming season 

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we have the Carroll Cougars.

Camp Frenzy: Carroll High School

The Cougars team had a stellar season last fall, but as always there’s room for improvement. However, they do plan to bring that same energy they had last season to the field this year. 

Head Coach Blake Betzner is going into his third year as Carroll football's head coach. 

But in the past two seasons, he's turned around a program that only won three games the season prior. 

Betzner said, “The first year seniors I always say started the, kind of the revival of the program. Really bought in and the last group of seniors continued that. We're hoping, you know we have 19 seniors this year so we're hoping that group continues you know our ideas and our thoughts.”    

And of course, all of that success comes with a target on the Cougars back. But this is something the team is well prepared for.

Betzner told Sports 18, “There's a lot less pressure…a lot less pressure when you know the target is on everyone else's back. Now you know there are going to be some targets on our back. I think the kids are ready for that. You know we've been talking to them a lot about that. You know if your expectations go up…everybody's expectations go up.”

Knowing there is a lot to work towards this season, Betzner has been focused on one thing in particular: strength and conditioning. 

With improvement in that area, the cougars hope to continue to live up to their motto 'close the gap'.  

He said, “After my first year we won sectionals, we went to North Judson in a regional and they beat us pretty good and we, and you know we wanted to get better. Last year I thought we closed the gap on north judson. I mean I thought if we played them it would have been a really good game. And now we are going to close the gap on Adam Central. You know just keep closing the gap on those teams ahead of us.”     

The Cougars kick off their season against North Newton Friday, August 18th.

