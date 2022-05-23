Boilers heading to Big Ten Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue baseball earned the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will square off against Rutgers on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
The Big Ten Baseball Tournament returns after a two-season hiatus and the Boilermakers are back in the field for the first time since 2018. The event is once again being held at the home of the College World Series.
Purdue and Rutgers are paired with Iowa and Penn State on bottom half of the bracket. Day 2 of the tournament features loser's bracket games at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as well as winner's bracket games at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. (all times ET). Purdue would play at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. Thursday.
Friday features elimination games at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. ET. Teams that win their first two games get Friday off.
Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois finished in a three-way tie for second place in the standings. The Scarlet Knights are making their first appearance at the Big Ten Tournament since joining the league for the 2014-15 school year. Rutgers was the only tournament qualifier the Boilermakers did not play during the regular season.
Penn State ended the longest active tournament drought in the league, qualifying for the first time since 2012.
Purdue reached the championship game in three of its last seven Big Ten Tournament appearances – 2008, 2012 and 2018. The Boilermakers are the 7-seed for the first time. The Big Ten Tournament expanded from six to eight teams beginning in 2015.
The entirety of the Big Ten Tournament will be televised live by the Big Ten Network.
2022 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SEEDING
No. 1 Maryland
No. 2 Rutgers
No. 3 Iowa
No. 4 Illinois
No. 5 Michigan
No. 6 Penn State
No. 7 Purdue
No. 8 Indiana
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES AT THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
All Times Eastern
10 a.m. – Penn State vs. Iowa
2 p.m. – Purdue vs. Rutgers
6 p.m. – Indiana vs. Maryland
10 p.m. – Illinois vs. Michigan