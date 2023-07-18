Aviators break two game skid with win against the Mill Rats

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fly Boys were back in action, and this time the team took on the Johnstown Mill Rats for game one of the four-game series.
This is a big series for the Aviators. The team is currently in last place in their conference, and if they win these next four games then the team could move up several spots.
Looking at tonight’s game, things didn’t seem to go in the Aviators favor at first.
The Mill Rats managed to put one up after an Aviators error in the top of the third.
So, the Fly Boys had to play catchup, but it wouldn’t take them long in order to surpass the Mill Rats. In the bottom of the fourth, the Fly Boys would be on fire.
John Hoskyn started things with a RBI double down right field sending Brandon Daniels home.
Then Aiden Hinds nailed one to left center, which sent teammates Hoskyn and Mason Kelley soaring home.
Just like that the Aviators took the lead 3-1, and it was a lead they’d never give up.
The Fly Boys next play the Mill Rats tomorrow at noon for game two of the series.