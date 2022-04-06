Another Lead Slips Away Late from Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Cam Thompson's team-leading ninth home run helped Purdue baseball build an early 5-0 lead, but Indiana State roared back with eight unanswered runs to defeat the Boilermakers 10-6 in 10 innings Wednesday at Alexander Field.
The Sycamores' comeback featured a three-run homer in the seventh inning, a leadoff triple that led to the tying run in the eighth and a four-run rally in the 10th.
The go-ahead run scored in the 10th on a double from former Boilermaker Seth Gergely. Center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. laid out and nearly made the diving catch, but the ball popped free as he hit the ground. Indiana State (16-8) recorded five consecutive hits in the top of the 10th after an inning-opening error followed by a fielder's choice on a comebacker.
Thompson hit a 380-foot opposite-field blast to right center in the first inning, going deep for the third time in the last four games and fifth time at Alexander Field this season. It gave Purdue (19-6) an early 2-0 lead. The following frame, Pablo Lanzarote delivered a two-run double down the left field line. Lanzarote later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
But the Purdue bullpen has surrendered 43 runs in the sixth inning and later over the last six games. All told, the bullpen has been charged with 49 runs in 33 innings over the last six games. Wednesday, the opposition scored 10-plus runs for the fifth time in the last six games.
Sean Ross hit a three-run homer to left field in the seventh inning after a walk and hit batter put two runners aboard. The long ball made it a one-run game after Purdue had led by at least three since Lanzarote's double in the second inning.
Tyler Nelson tripled into the left field corner to open the eighth inning and scored the tying run moments later on a sacrifice fly to left field. CJ Backer and Eric Hildebrand teamed up to retire ISU's first five hitters in the lineup in order across the eighth and ninth innings, but the visitors had already seized the momentum at that point.
Thompson flew out to the wall in center field to open the bottom of the ninth, hitting a ball that actually carried farther than his home run in the first inning. He also drew two free passes Wednesday, extending his reached base safely streak to 25 consecutive games.
CJ Valdez singled in front of Thompson's home run to extend his on-base streak to 22 consecutive games.
Washington singled and scored on Lanzarote's double. He later knocked in Purdue's lone insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Washington extended his on-base streak to 13 consecutive games and hit streak to seven straight. Evan Albrecht drew a walk in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 17 consecutive games.
The Boilermakers continue their six-game homestand Friday when they host Indiana to open just the second home series vs. the rival Hoosiers since 2012. First pitch Friday is set for 4 p.m. ET.