Aiden O'Connell battles through brother's passing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Football had a big win this weekend, but bigger things are on Quarterback Aidan O'Connell's mind.
Purdue Football released a statement following this weekend win sharing the loss of one of O'Connell's family members.
Just a day after the Boilermakers secured their ticket to the Big 10 Championship the Purdue football official social media accounts posted a statement from Aidan O'Connell on Instagram and Twitter.
The statement shared with the Purdue fan base that his older brother had passed away just days before their game against Indiana.
In the post O'Connell says his older Sean was quote "not only one of Purdue Football's biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend."
The news was shared after O'Connell was seen very emotional on the sideline after the Oaken Bucket game. News 18 learned following the game that O'Connell almost did not play in last Saturday's game but through the adversity still showed up for his team.
During Monday's press conference, Head Coach, Jeff Brohm commends his QB-1 and sends an out pour of support to him and his family.
"Without question I give Aidan a lot of credit, he did what he thought was best," Brohm said. "He played his heart out for his teammates and he gave us a great effort. Of course, he has things he has to deal with this week as well, but I think we'll be there to support him and whenever we can get him back here and back to work. We look forward to that."
Jeff Brohm also talked about about the days leading up to the Oaken Bucket game and O'Connell's decision to play at Monday's press conference as well.
Things happen very suddenly. So yes, there was concern about whether he would be able to play and understandably," Brohm said. "So we just wanted to support him as he was going through that and be there for him, answer any questions that he had. I think being around his teammates I think did slightly help.
Brohm says O'Connell does plan on playing with his team in the Big 10 Championship this weekend.