Shooting victim's last words: 'I can't believe you actually did it.'

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is charged with murder in the Sunday shooting of a 30-year-old woman.
Cayla Moore, of Rockville, collapsed outside a home on West Shafer Drive after witnesses say Randall Chamberlain shot her in the chest.
The witnesses are cited in a probable cause affidavit and include two house guests, as well as Chamberlain's wife.
They told police Moore pushed the wife then charged Chamberlain with her fist in the air.
After the shooting, witnesses recall Moore saying, "You actually (expletive) shot me. I can't believe you actually did it."
Police arrested 21-year-old Chamberlain later that day. He's scheduled for a pre-trail conference in October.