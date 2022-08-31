Sheriff reopens decades-old missing person case

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 44-year-old investigation into a missing Lafayette girl is back open.
As we've reported, Lafayette Police Department partnered with Tennessee police to link remains found there in 1985 to Tracy Sue Walker.
Walker was 15 years old when she went missing in 1978. She lived at a home on Eisenhower Court and her last known location was the Tippecanoe Mall.
That means the case at the time was under the jurisdiction of the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says detectives are again looking into the missing person case.
"It's a case that we were not aware of. ... Do we reach out to people that used to work there? Who's still in the area? Who's still alive that worked at our agency," Goldsmith says. "Maybe somebody knew about it. But it's open."
Goldsmith met Wednesday with LPD to discuss details about the case. He's also assisting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations with any follow-up the agency needs.