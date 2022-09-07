September 7, PM Weather Forecast Update-Fogs at Night...Tracking Rainfall & Then a Big Heat-Up with Following Severe Risk Ahead

Still working on this!
After lows this morning at 58-63 with some clouds & patchy fog, highs today reached 78-84 under a cumulus-filled sky with just a few isolated sprinkles in the northeastern counties.
Areas of dense fog will occur Thursday (53-58) & Friday (54-59) mornings with highs near 81-86 both days.
There is A LOT of disturbed weather in the Gulf & Caribbean as we have seen for weeks with boiling Gulf & Caribbean water temperatures.
You would think this would all imply tropical development (depression, storm, hurricane). However, all of the heavy rainfall in that zone (& also flooding rain in the southern & eastern U.S.) is being caused a TUTT.
TUTT or Tropical Upper Tropospheric Troughs bring heavy, heavy rains, but cause high amounts of vertical shear, preventing tropical storm & hurricane development.
The TUTT that has been semi-permanent over the Gulf to Caribbean for a month. The last time it was so established during this time of year was 2014.
That, in combination with the lingering dry mid- & upper-level air in the east-central Atlantic has limited tropical activity thus far.
It is tending to occur closer to the Lesser Antilles & Bermuda, if there is any development.
All this said, the TUTT will bring about an upper low that will make landfall on the Gulf Coast tomorrow.
Northeast of the center of the brought low, gusts to 45 mph possible northeast Florida to Georgia may develop. Atlanta gusts to 40 mph (+40 mph higher hills) as system lifts northeastward.
System will gradually work northeastward with a few spotty showers arriving Saturday with south to southeast winds 10-20 mph, muggy conditions (dew points to 73) & highs 81-85.
Scattering of showers & t'showers should increase Sunday with highs 76-80 with muggy weather & southeast winds 10-20 mph.
Most widespread rainfall looks to occur Sunday night & into part of Monday with lows in the 60s & highs of only 70-75.
Scattered showers continue into Monday night.
System pulls away with time Tuesday-Tuesday night. A few lingering isolated showers are possible Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, northeast winds & highs 72-77.
12" rain possible parts of Southeast from the system & its moisture fetch from the Gulf of Mexico & the Caribbean.
Thoughts of 0.50-2" rainfall here seem reasonable. However, we will watch axis of heavier rainfall that may bring some +2" amounts.
So, "locally-heavy rainfall" wording looks good.
After the cooler weather, we warm up to 77-82 Wednesday & then 84-88 Thursday.
Heat will be expanding east & northeastward.
The heat shows up well also in the CIPS analog data.
Heat peaks just before around September 20 with near/record heat possible here.
Record highs are 93-95.
Humid weather should also occur.
Severe threat will be on the move eastward as a couple upper troughs & a strong surface cold front approach.
Storms with severe risk should impact the area.
Cooler weather follows with highs in the 70s.
We need to watch for another upper low on the Gulf Coast that could bring some more rainfall.
We still need to watch to see what happens with the October rainfall trends.
CFS modeling not picking up on potential upper low with heavy rainfall late September:
Euro doesn't either.
On a side note
September 15, 2015 Hurricane Linda 2.39" at LAX.
San Diego around October 2, 1858, 2 p.m. Eastern Time (reconstruction from Chenoweth & Landsea, November 2004 AMS Journal):
Euro October 1-17 dryness
Wet phase last year, MJO wet 5-6 phase like last year, but much lower influence (want to see line outside of center for more influence, strength
From surface perspective it makes more sense
Longest since mid 70s
third winter
