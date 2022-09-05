September 5, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Flooding Rains All Over South & East with Record.....Impacts Here Heat Wave In the West

A massive area from Maine to Alabama is under Flood Watches. This map doesn't show Flood Advisories which are numerous.
Torrential, flooding rains have been occurring from southwestern Indiana to now the Northeast & then over the Southeast, especially the Southern Appalachians.
Evansville, Indiana airport picked up 4.48" rain in 3 hours over the weekend (with water rescues) while Dubois, Indiana received 3.60" rainfall in 1 hour 10 minutes today with the school basement there flooded.
Many roads have been washed out in Kentucky to North Carolina.
That heavy rainfall regime will continue in the Southeast with very dry, hot weather farther northwest & northward.
Here, it looks warm & humid with a few isolated showers tonight to tomorrow & tomorrow night to just a couple Wednesday.
More sun will appear after the low clouds getting locked in today (with highs only 72-77, but it was humid with dew points 68-73).
After 70s for highs today, highs should return to 77-83 tomorrow, then 81-85 Wednesday to 83-88 late week.
Some fog will occur each night & early morning.
A few more showers & storms are possible by the weekend & it cools to highs 76-82.
Looking beyond to mid-September then through October.....
Analog matches this well with this temperature trend.
More active Plains to Midwest storm track with the hot, humid airmass means severe weather risk developing.
It first evolves with the first of two upper troughs pivoting into the Plains.
The severe weather axis will gradually make progress from the Manitoba to Nebraska & Colorado corridor near 17/18th to Wisconsin to Oklahoma corridor near the 19th.
Here, trend for severe is around 20th/21st.
Yes, southern California will need to watch for potential locally-heavy rainfall from hurricanes & tropical storms racing north-northwestward. Even the low terrain into LA, Burbank to San Diego will need to watch this. This, after record heat with on-going major long-term drought (& the highest officially-record temperature on the planet [in September] at Death Valley with 127).
We look to cool down to brief bout of temperatures below normal after storms.
However, extensive above normal temperatures should ramp up after that, especially in early October.
What is interesting to me is that the longer-range data is doing what it did last year in making October very dry up to the 17th.
U.S. CFS model:
Euro model:
Japanese model (JMA) seems to follow this lead with large upper ridge from the Plains to Northeast (Very warm & dry) & over southern Canada with cool, wet conditions in the West.
The long-range Canadian (CanSIPS) is quite dry for October.
We have gotten through Phase 2-3 MJO with a lack of hits on the Gulf & Atlantic coasts, while the East Pacific has been roaring with activity. This is very interesting! No Saharan dust, no big impediments, lots of warm water, lots of disturbed weather.....no tropical storms or hurricanes.
We are getting to a bit of a so-so null phase of the MJO, but it should go back to 2-3 pretty quickly. Analog continues to show that such octants in traditional La Nina bring highly-enhanced activity along the Gulf & Atlantic coasts.
We will see.....my thoughts go anywhere from the sudden awakening of the sun with solar flares (link between lack of hurricane activity & solar flares) & the El Nino-style shear off & on in that zone (though it is a La Nina).
It is another research project!
October precipitation had a similar projection last year & it all seemed to make sense, but we know what happened. MJO went to wet phase here at the last minute & changed everything.
Right now, I still like siding with wetter than normal October overall with higher severe weather risk, but all of the modeling says otherwise.
They do all agree with my thoughts of above normal temperatures averaging out for the month.
I also see a correlation between the pattern & a sudden freeze late October with brief spurt of below normal temperatures.
Last year it was a near record late first frost & freeze.
Although this October will be very warm, it does look like a timely frost & freeze.
Now, this will get the leaves to get changing well, but I still think they may run 2-3 weeks late for the peak given the warm (& still wetter) October.
Similar years to this one looks like last year's output....drier here & over the Plains & Midwest. That did not happen.
Warmer first half of November then stormy, then colder than normal second half (overall) to early December looks good still.
Above normal snowfall late November to mid-December looks good then mild stretch from late December through a good chunk of January overall until late January.
I still prefer the notion of a colder & snowier than normal winter with above normal precipitation overall (with the second half the colder, snowier part....especially February & then even into March).