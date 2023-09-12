 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

September 12, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Foggy, Chilly Mornings Ahead...Trends Now to October...

  • Updated
  • 0
September 12, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Foggy, Chilly Mornings Ahead...Trends Now to October...

Highs today reached 69-75 & are headed for 45-50 tonight with areas of fog.

Clouds bubble up tomorrow morning-afternoon with some spotty to scattered showers/t'showers.

Highs of 66-72 are expected.

_____________________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________________

45

_____________________________________________________

Recommended for you