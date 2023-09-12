September 12, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Foggy, Chilly Mornings Ahead...Trends Now to October...

Highs today reached 69-75 & are headed for 45-50 tonight with areas of fog.
Clouds bubble up tomorrow morning-afternoon with some spotty to scattered showers/t'showers.
Highs of 66-72 are expected.
