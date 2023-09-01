September 1, PM Weather Forecast Update

August ended up slightly cooler than normal (third consecutive month). This, despite the hottest period of Summer occurring during the month. However, 13 of the 31 days saw highs only in the 70s. 12 of the 31 days saw lows in the 50s. So, other than the two random spurts of intense heat, it was an overall quite temperature month.
It also ended up wetter than normal (second consecutive month after drier than normal June with the flash drought):
_______________________________________
After lows yesterday morning at 44-52, high yesterday at 72-77 & lows this morning at 47-53, highs today
_______________________________________
We heat up again, but the high humidity does not arrive until Tuesday with dew points surging to 70-74. These dew points are nothing like the 80-85 dew points of the last intense heat.
Wednesday & Thursday look muggy with dew points 72-76.
Highs in the 90-94 range should be confined to Monday-Wednesday with heat indices 91-97 Monday & 95-104 Tuesday & 98-105 Wednesday. Highs of 86-90 are expected Thursday.
We do cool off back to 83-87 next Friday & 84-88 next weekend, but that is still above normal.
_______________________________________
Overall, the warmth is dominant right through mid-September with mean temperatures above to well-above normal.
_______________________________________
In terms of rainfall, our next potential looks to begin Tuesday with a few isolated pop-up storms possible in the afternoon.
This, as plume of tropical moisture pivots around back edge of Bermuda High & low pressure with lowering pressures from monsoonal storms pull the moisture north & northeastward..
_______________________________________
Wednesday looks hot & muggy to oppressive with a few spotty storms as tropical moisture continues to migrate north & northeastward. The bigger storms with SLIGHT RISK parameters should pop late in the day Minnesota to Wisconsin to Ontario.
_______________________________________
It appears a scattering of storms should pop Thursday over the area, but the better wind fields for organized severe weather are north of us. We may very well end up with MARGINAL RISK over northern Illinois to our northwestern counties, but overall it is more semi-organized air-mass pulsey storms (rather than organized longer-lasting storms).
We need to watch the southern & western Gulf of Mexico for tropical development. Potential is there for a tropical system to develop & impact Mexico or Texas.
_______________________________________
Friday & Saturday to late Sunday of next week look dry, but we need to watch later, late Sunday-Sunday night to even Monday, September 11, for storm risk.
IR satellite simulation shows the storms in the Plains to western & central Corn Belt that may impact us.
_______________________________________
_______________________________________
_______________________________________