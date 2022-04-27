Republicans compete for Senate 23 nomination

INDIANA (WLFI) — Four Republicans are competing for their party's nomination for Indiana State Senate District 23.
The candidates are Christian Beaver, Paula Copenhaver, Spencer Deery and Bill Webster.
Current Sen. Phil Boots is not running for re-election. The candidates debated last month, and News 18 spoke with three of them on Wednesday.
Bill Webster did not respond to News 18's request for an interview in time for this broadcast. The candidates each have different reasons for running in this election.
"As I looked at the field and saw we were going to have a new state senator, I felt like with the challenges we have, we needed more than an aspiring career politician or even a conservative politician. What we needed was a responsible conservative leader," Deery said.
"With the direction that our nation is going with government overreach, even at a state level and even at a county level, which was brought on by the pandemic, I learned that when people are given power, you know they run and they take that power," Copenhaver said.
"I got connected with some of our local public servants. Great people that work hard, they really listen. They seem to genuinely care, and they really challenged me to believe that you can accomplish some real good by getting involved," Beaver said.
Democrat David Sanders is unopposed for the Democratic Party's nomination.