Purdue ranked No. 4 most trusted public university in U.S.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue has been voted America's fourth most-trusted public university in a new survey from Morning Consult.
Purdue was also ranked number No. 21 overall, including private institutions.
The survey was conducted in June 2022 and included more than 11,000 U.S. adults and 1,000 high school students, ages 16 to 18. The participants were asked to sort each university based on how much they expected that institution to do the right thing.
According to Purdue's Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Ethan Braden, the ranking came down to two factors.
"It's important for us to both have great brand awareness and a reputation about doing the right thing, congruence in what we say, what we stand for and what we do," said Braden.
Additionally, Purdue stands out because most of the institutions on the overall list are private universities, often with medical schools, said Braden.