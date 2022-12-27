Purdue quarterback announces his entry into the transfer portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Brady Allen, quarterback for Purdue, announced Monday that he had enter the transfer portal.
“It’s been an awesome experience wearing the black and gold,” Allen said on Twitter. “However, sometimes the best plans don’t work out, and that’s when you have to deviate from them to do what’s best for your future.”
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
Thank you, Purdue! pic.twitter.com/2hMPfPvIPD— Brady Allen (@bcallen18) December 26, 2022