Purdue faculty reacts to Mitch Daniel' retirement decision

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The trustee's simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise.
University presidents are most often chosen after a lengthy, and somewhat public selection process. However, this is not the case in this selection.
Trustees chose to hire Doctor Mung Chiang in an apparently secret process.
Chiang has been on the Purdue faculty for about five years.
As Executive Director for Strategic Initiatives he's led the College of Engineering to its highest rankings ever. He's also strengthened Purdue's ties to federal defense and economic development agencies.
Professor David Sanders told News 18 that he doesn't have anything against Chiang personally. However, he said the selection process prevented a full vetting of Purdue's next president.
"We can't guarantee we had the best outcome without knowing if it was an open process," Sanders said. "There had been other examples at other universities where they engaged in this closed process, and it turned out if there had been an open process information about the appointee would have come out. And they wouldn't have been considered. They wound up having to fire, or the person has moved on because they weren't vetted appropriately which would have happened better if it had been an open process."
Leigh Raymond is president of the Purdue Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. He said the selection process came as "a shock" to faculty.
Although President Daniel's right appointment now is more than 10 years ago," Raymond said. My recollection is that there was a search committee, right? There was an open process. This was such a surprise, that even to my knowledge, I was even attending the board of trustees meeting and it was not even on the agenda. Which was really quite shocking I think."
University Faculty Senator David Sanders has questions about how the process itself was conducted.
You know in this day and age we have questions," Sanders said. "Were there any women considered for the position? Were any underrepresented minorities considered for the position? Were people outside the university considered for the position? We don't know and we won't know any of those."