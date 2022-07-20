Projects on display at Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Aside from the animals and food, the Tippecanoe County 4-H fair has a variety of projects from 4-H members and people in the community.
A few areas of the coliseum are dedicated to projects made by 4-H members and along with non- 4-H members.
The North Wing, and part of the East wing next to the dining court are dedicated to these projects. These projects will be on display for the duration of the fair.
The East Wing displays include projects from not only 4-H members, but people from the viewing area as well. Mary Jasheway is in charge of the quilt projects, and she said that it's easy to get involved.
"It's an open show. It's open to anyone in Tippecanoe County and surrounding counties. It started in 1980. So they can come in as 5 to 95 and exhibit if they want to," Jasheway said.
It's part of what's called the Tippecanoe County Home and Family Arts Open Show. Some of those displays include quilting, baking, photography and gardening.
Jasheway also told News 18 that it's been nothing but good feedback from people checking out the displays.
"We weren't here last year, and that was the first time since 1980 we weren't here," she said. "So people keep saying 'it's nice to see you back.' They like the exhibits, and the way we're able to exhibit things in this building, they can get up close to them where they couldn't in the old building."
When it comes to 4-H specific projects, those include LEGO builds, sewing, electric work and bug pinning.
The North and East Wings are open to visitors until 8 p.m.