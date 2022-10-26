 Skip to main content
October 26, PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Another Round of 70s in the Forecast...

  • Updated
  • 0

Yesterday's 1.10" rainfall beat the old record for daily rainfall (for October 25) of 1.00" since in 1883!

Interestingly, just one year prior, a daily record was set for 2.52" of rain on October 24, 2021.

Totals exceeded expectations in the western half of the viewing area as the main band of heavier rain shifted a bit east out of Missouri & Illinois.

1-3.70" fell in the western half.  0.75-1.25" was common in the eastern half with eastern Howard County & southeastern Fulton County seeing the least amount of rainfall with totals closer to 0.55".

So, per gauges in the area, this will go down as a 0.55-3.70" event total.  

