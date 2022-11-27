November 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmer & Very Windy with Showers & Storms Ahead (Isolated Severe) & Trend to Arctic Blast After December 5

33-37 tonight with winds going light with some patchy fog goes to mostly cloudy to cloudy skies tomorrow with highs 40-45.
Winds will be southwest tomorrow at 10-20 mph.
Lows of 34-38 tomorrow night rise to 36-42 by early Tuesday morning.
With mostly cloudy skies, highs reach 55-60 by late Tuesday evening with winds increasing from the south-southeast all day to gusts 40-45 mph by evening.
Showers & t'storms then move in Tuesday evening to night.
There is the risk of isolated severe gust or two & some small hail.
Main severe risk areas are southwest & south of here, however.
Winds will be strong from the south-southeast to south with gusts 40-50 mph at times.
We will hit highs of 58-63 before 2 a.m., then rapidly fall to 31-34 by 7 a.m. with howling northwest winds gusting 40-50 mph at times (isolated +50 mph possible).
Brief period of scattered flurries & snow showers are possible Wednesday morning to midday, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Winds will still be strong from the northwest, gusting to 45 mph.
Temperatures should be pretty steady at 29-32, followed by clearing, diminishing winds & lows of 14-19 Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
