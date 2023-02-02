Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18.
Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way in Lebanon.
Sterling says the case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Wabash Township fire Chief Ed Ward and Trustee Angel Valentín declined to comment further on the record, deferring questions to township attorney Ray Biederman.
In a verbal statement to News 18, Biederman says, "We are aware of the warrant and are investigating the issue. We're not aware of any other action that’s been taken. It's not related to the operations of the fire department, the trustee's office or related to the township trustee."
A reporter is in the process of requesting a copy of the search warrant from the Boone County Clerk's Office.