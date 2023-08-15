Zeigler Auto Group purchases Bob Rohrman Subaru

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Bob Rohrman Subaru in Lafayette has been purchased by a Kalamazoo-based dealer group. According to a released statement, Bob Rohrman Subaru has been renamed Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette.
The Zeigler Auto Group announced the close of the deal Monday. The company will take ownership of two Indiana Bob Rohrman locations, one in Lafayette and one in Fort Wayne.
"Zeigler is proud to expand our family of dealerships across the midwest with these Subaru store purchases in Lafayette and Fort Wayne, which were both top locations for us when considering a strategic expansion in Indiana," said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group. "The Subaru brand also aligned with our core values of service and integrity, making this purchase a perfect fit with us after the success of our other two Subaru stores. We look forward to working with our new communities to make both of these stores outstanding across the board."
A press release states Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette and Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne will give Zeigler's Subaru a total of four retailers, joining Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, also located in Indiana; and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha in Wisconsin.
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.