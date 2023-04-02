Zach Edey wins Naismith National Player of the Year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Zach Edey wins Naismith National Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Zach Edey smiles after win at Mackey Arena

Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named Naismith National Player of the Year.

The Naismith National Player of the Year is one of college basketball's elite individual awards.

Edey was one of four finalists at the Naismith Awards in Houston. The other men's college players in attendance included Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kansas' Jalen Wilson.

Edey is the first Purdue player since Glenn Robinson in 1994 to win the award.

He is awarded with the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, produced and provided by Herff Jones. A replica trophy will be donated by Herff Jones to Purdue.

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

He became the first player in NCAA history (since blocks became an official NCAA stat) to record at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season, ranking sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounds, 19th in blocked shots and 21st in field goal percentage (.607), the only player in the NCAA database to rank in the top 25 of all four categories in the same season.

Edey has already won multiple National Player of the Year awards.

Edey was named the recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy, given by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for its National Player of the Year.

He was named the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation's top center by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Edey was also recognized by The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Associated Press (AP) as their recipient of the award.

He won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award, in addition to being named the National Player of the Year by CBS Sports. He has been named a first-team All-American by every outlet.

The Wooden Award will be announced next week. 

Edey becomes the first Canadian native to win National Player of the Year honors.

