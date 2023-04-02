Zach Edey wins Naismith National Player of the Year

Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named Naismith National Player of the Year.
The Naismith National Player of the Year is one of college basketball's elite individual awards.
Edey was one of four finalists at the Naismith Awards in Houston. The other men's college players in attendance included Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kansas' Jalen Wilson.
Edey is the first Purdue player since Glenn Robinson in 1994 to win the award.
He is awarded with the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, produced and provided by Herff Jones. A replica trophy will be donated by Herff Jones to Purdue.
Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.
He became the first player in NCAA history (since blocks became an official NCAA stat) to record at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season, ranking sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounds, 19th in blocked shots and 21st in field goal percentage (.607), the only player in the NCAA database to rank in the top 25 of all four categories in the same season.
Edey has already won multiple National Player of the Year awards.
Edey was named the recipient of the Oscar Robertson Trophy, given by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for its National Player of the Year.
He was named the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation's top center by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Edey was also recognized by The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Associated Press (AP) as their recipient of the award.
He won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award, in addition to being named the National Player of the Year by CBS Sports. He has been named a first-team All-American by every outlet.
The Wooden Award will be announced next week.
Edey becomes the first Canadian native to win National Player of the Year honors.