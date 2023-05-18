Zach Edey receives positive feedback at NBA Combine

The last time Zach Edey discussed staying at Purdue or entering the NBA Draft, he was sitting in Purdue's locker room in Columbus, Ohio after a historic upset by FDU in the first round of March Madness.
Since then, Edey has been in the gym working on himself.
"It was really just working towards the Combine, making sure my feet are moving right, making sure in workouts I'm not getting tired quickly, make sure I can kind of go through a full workout with an NBA team," Edey said.
Edey said he has been working on three-point shooting, but said he has always been able to hit threes. With the offense at Purdue, there was no reason for him to shoot from range because he could get better shots from other places.
As far as other things Edey has been working on, he said nothing too crazy.
"You know me. I'm never going to try to expand my game too quickly or try to do something crazy that people may not see ever," Edey said. "Just kind of working towards making sure my body is right, making sure my skills are right, making sure my footwork is right. Everything. Just little things."
While Edey has received positive feedback from NBA teams, he said things will really pick up after to the Combine, closer to the May 31st deadline.
"It's been a lot of positive feedback, a lot of good things," Edey said. "Nothing definitive, but eventually, once I kind of start hearing the definitive things, that's when it'll make my decision a lot easier."
Obviously, regardless what Edey decides to do, he will be making money because of NIL.
"My NIL situation last year was a little bit more, it was a little messy," Edey said.
He could only make money or do work while he was in Canada because he was on a Student Visa. But if he returns to campus next year, Purdue is working on getting Edey a Visa where he can make money in the United States.
"The money that Purdue is offering is definitely enticing," Edey said. "Obviously, you want to look out for yourself financially, and Purdue is going to help me do that if I was to come back. But at the end, there's money both ways, so I really have to sway my options to make sure I'm making the best."
Zach said he will share his decision with his coaches and teammates at Purdue before he makes any public announcement. He said his decision will come right around the May 31st deadline.