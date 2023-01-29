Zach Edey leads No. 1 Purdue past Michigan State

Zach Edey scores a career-high 38 points and grabs 13 rebounds in Purdue's 77-61 win over Michigan State.
The top ranked Boilers took on Michigan State for the second time in two weeks. Last time out, Zach Edey had a career night at the Breslin Center scoring 32 points and grabbing 17 boards.
On Sunday afternoon, Edey topped that performance at Mackey Arena after scoring 16 points in the first half and 22 points in the second.
Edey was surprised that Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo did not double team him earlier in the game.
"I was expecting it every time I got the ball. Usually when someone has success they change stuff up, but Izzo, he's very steadfast in his ways. He wants to play one-on-one. He wants to make you beat him with twos and not threes."
Edey discussed how he is able to find success when facing the Spartans.
"They stay one-on-one. So it's my job to score the ball. You know, sometimes certain matchups, my job is to kind of facilitate and make plays on rotations for the team. But against Michigan State their whole thing is just playing one-on-one."
Edey showed emotion against the Spartans early.
"They play super physical. They kind of foul every time and that kind of gets me going. I like playing physical, I like those types of games."
Head Coach Matt Painter described Edey as unselfish. Painter pointed out that he had zero turnovers.
"The ability to throw him the ball and his ability to make a good decision and when you deal with great players they should have the right of first refusal. You know, it doesn't mean they have to shoot the basketball, but they need to touch the basketball. And now everybody is on alert."
David Jenkins Jr. also heated up off of the bench adding 11 points and shooting 3-4 from beyond the arc.
Fletcher Loyer finished with nine points in the win.
Purdue improved to 21-1 on the season and 10-1 in conference play.
Next up, the Boilermakers face Penn State at home on Wednesday at 6:30PM.