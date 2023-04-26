YWCA Honors Denim Day With Giving Project

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Y-W-C-A here in Lafayette celebrated a packed-house during their most recent event.
Unfortunately, we missed the crowd but we were able to see what it was all about.
The 19-th annual Clay Bowl Giving Project occurred this afternoon, honoring Denim Day.
There, you could sample food and meet members of the Greater Lafayette Clay Guild who were present to hand out a selection of glazed clay bowls.
Some faithful attendees prefer to amass a collection of bowls made by a particular artist, while others prefer to get something new each year.
All proceeds from Clay Bowl Giving Project go directly to support the programs and services of YWCA Greater Lafayette.
The event raised awareness for both sexual assult, rape, and racism.
Lindsey Mickler says it's important to raise these kinds of awareness.
"The community's support for the YWCA Greater Lafayette receives not only today, during the Clay Bowl event, but throughout the year. It is humbling, and necessary. This is a very large and challenging mission, but it impacts each and every one of us and it's going to take each of us to collectively lean in and say 'how can we help, how can we lift the voices of those who have not yet found their voice, and ultimately eliminate racism and empower women.," she said.
She continued to talk about how this cause is a part of her story as well.
"I have a family tragedy in my life. My aunt was taken as a result of violence. And so for me, there is no greater cause that is worth leaning in for me and I'm hopeful to raise awareness for others that no one else has to walk and endure what my family did," Mickler said.
Mickler wanted to thank all the sponsors and the community for the event's success, sharing their stories, and standing with their cause.
For more information on how you can donate to help reach their "bowl goal," go to ywcalafayette.org.