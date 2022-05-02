Young wrestler wants you to give it a go

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — When you hear of the sport you think of grit, strength, and determination. However, you may not know of many girls who play the sport, let alone wrestle at a young age.
Well, that's all about to change.
Meet Kelby. She's a seven-year-old wrestler from West Lafayette. Kelby started wrestling when she was four.
She got into the sport by going to her brother's meets and watching them compete.
When her father Jeremiah found out that Kelby wanted to give wrestling a go, he did what any parent would do - he said yes.
And Jeremiah told Sports 18 he's so happy he did. He said, "I'm just really happy that she's involved with it, and she's having a ton of fun, and that's the number one thing. There are times were you know, not just with her but with other kids in the sport, where it's up and down. And for her to start to understand how to handle the downs, and then get back to the ups, that's the biggest thing I like about her being in the sport."
Well, there haven't been a whole lot of downs for Kelby, especially recently.
Kelby competed in the Tulsa Nationals and she ended up placing sixth overall.
Kelby's placement at nationals was the highest any area athlete has placed in a youth wrestling tournament at that level.
And Dad, I mean coach, couldn't be more proud. Adriano said, "You know when she came over she gave me a big hug, and I could tell the relief was off her shoulders. You know it was her first time ever wrestling and in a place like that to go out there and get in a win the first time out it was…I was happy for her. She was super excited.
Since Tulsa Kelby has continued to compete.
She's won many medals so far in her short career, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
And for anyone who wants to give wrestling a go - Kelby has a message for you.
Kelby said, "You should try your best and have fun. That's what only matters. And you should just try your best and don't be nervous. You should try to do it because it's very fun."