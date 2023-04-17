Young ladies pave the way towards the future of wrestling

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wrestling is a sport beloved by many. Some athletes start wrestling because it’s a way to stay in shape when their main sport is out of season. And for others, it’s a family affair.
Marissa, or Mimi, Nicolas is a young athlete who got into wrestling thanks to the people in her life.
Her father was a former wrestler, and her brother currently competes.
She says that growing up and watching her brother at meets sparked her interest in the sport. Then, she got an opportunity to wrestle at her school.
After that, it was game on.
Mimi said, “I got a sheet from wrestling like at school. And I took it to my dad and I said, ‘Can I try this out?’ And my dad’s like, he looked at my mom and was like ‘Uh, yes!’ So then I did it and I’ve loved it ever since then. Growing up and watching my brother wrestle and I just wanted to do it, and I just wanted to be like him.”
For the last six years, Mimi has been killing it in her sport. She has placed first in the state twice and has even been recognized nationally.
Another athlete making a name for herself early on is Ainsley Hofmann.
Ainsley started wrestling this year, but already she is making waves.
She came in first place in the Indiana State Wrestling Association tournament and is now working towards getting her very own crown. Ainsley explained, “If you win freestyle, Greco, and folkstyle state, you get like a crown. So that’s my goal is to win all three states and get a crown.”
Ainsley and Mimi both agree that they hope to have long and successful careers in wrestling.
They also want to make sure other girls know that if they want to, they can wrestle too.
Ainsley said, “If you are a girl and you just have the right mindset and you think you can beat a boy you can.”
And Mimi had these parting words. “If you want to do it it’s worth a shot. I mean you can’t always say that you won’t like something if you don’t try it, and if you at least try it you can at least feel proud. Because at least you tried it instead of just saying ‘No I don’t want to do it.’ And if you do it, just never give up.”
Both ladies will be in action again on May 5-7 at the Indiana Freestyle State Tournament.