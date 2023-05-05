You can help Wolf Park name a new batch of pups

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Wolf Park is asking the public to help name the next generation of wolf pups.
The park wants you to narrow down this list of name choices: Carson, Clay, Cricket, Delilah, Faolan, Genesis and Greta.
The names with the highest totals will be given to the new puppies when they arrive.
Click here to cast a vote online.
You can also cast a vote by dropping spare change into the voting boxes at the Wolf Park Visitor's Center.
The park is raising funds that benefit the Wolf Park Puppy Program and cover the intensive care expenses wolf puppies require.