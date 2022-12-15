Yeager Road set to open all lanes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Yeager Road has been down to one lane for a string of months now.
Crews are hoping to have all lanes open by tomorrow night or definitely sometime this weekend.
The original goal was to have construction fully done by the new year with only simple landscaping in the spring.
But due to a concrete shortage and utility back ups construction has taken much longer than planned.
Currently only two of the three lanes has been renovated, and West Lafayette Public Works Director Ben Anderson says there's more construction to do on the other lane and walking path come spring.
Crews have to take a break during the winter due to both concrete and pavement needing warmer temperatures to set than the following months will provide. Most construction all over halts during the winter as it is not economically feasible.
This gives residents some time to use both lanes in the beginning of the new year.
When the whole project is completed it will most likely have been a year since construction began.