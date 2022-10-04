Yeager Road project results in one lane on Cumberland Avenue and Sagamore Parkway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Yeager Road project is starting to show its progress and also leading to some major frustration.
If you haven't noticed it yet, Yeager Road is down to just one lane when traveling from Cumberland Avenue down to Sagamore Parkway.
Traffic will be restricted on the road for much of the rest of the year as crews add a center turn lane and a multi-use trail.
The project was slated to begin sooner before officials ran into funding issues.
"The unfortunate part is you have the road opened up and you are inconveniencing the public," West Lafayette Public Works Director, Ben Anderson said. "These are not fun conversations to have when you are stewards of everyone's time and resources for sure."
The West Lafayette Engineering Department said a $1 million state matching grant is helping cover the cost.
Police want to warn all drivers that if you are caught driving the wrong way, you could be looking at a hefty ticket.