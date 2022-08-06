Wrong way driver dies from crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
A black Jeep was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90, and the Jeep struck a semi-trailer head-on.
The male driver of the Jeep was thrown from the vehicle and declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner.
The crash caused both vehicles to catch on fire.
The driver of the semi was not injured.